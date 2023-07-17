FEATURE: 5 common mistakes to avoid in Stock Trading

All investors have their wins and losses. Sometimes they make decisions like investing in the right company at the right time leading to profits, and sometimes they make mistakes that lead to significant losses.

If you are a new investor, you should not be disheartened if you make one of these common mistakes; even experienced investors make them sometimes.

So, what stock trading mistakes should you be aware of and avoid?

Not Diversifying

Portfolio diversification is the best thing you can do for your investments.

It protects you if one or two investments in your portfolio take a downturn and allows you to hedge against inflation.

Even if you only invest in stocks, you can still diversify inside this one category.

For example, you can have a healthy mix of dividend, blue-chip, growth, and other types of stocks.

You can also invest in different sectors so that you are protected in case one of them starts performing poorly.

If you do not want to manage single stocks, you can always invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds.

These give you exposure to a wide range of stocks in different sectors so that you get the benefits of diversification without having to manage everything yourself.

Not Doing Enough Research

Investors should research all the stocks they invest in and the businesses they belong to.

While it can be wise to invest in new or little-known companies with a lot of potential for growth and profit, it is never a good idea to jump into an investment without researching it first.

Without thorough research, there is a high risk of you losing your investment. Researching gives you a massive advantage over other investors.

Not Using Enough Data When Investing

This is related to the point above, but it has to do with looking at the numbers before investing.

You want to know which stocks have historically performed well and those making the biggest jumps based on percentage gains compared to previous trading sessions.

You should also use past data to check how volatile a stock is. The volatility of a stock price is how suddenly and how much it changes over time. Highly volatile stock prices swing up and down all the time.

A key principle of investing is that trends reverse all the time, regardless of how long it takes.

A stock may be doing well today and do badly tomorrow. Use data and available tools to check trends and see if a reversal is imminent.

A reversal could be profitable if it leads to the price trending upwards, but it could also lead to losses if the price falls soon after investing.

Being Impatient

Stock trading requires a slow and steady approach. Remember that stock trading is a long-term investment strategy for most investors, and it yields better results in the long term if you are patient with it.

Many people want immediate growth and near-immediate returns in their portfolios, and they will rebalance or realign their investments if they do not see both.

Doing this all the time is stressful and can lead you to miss out on potential growth and additional opportunities as you will be hyper-focused on your portfolio.

Having a High Investment Turnover

Every stock buy or sale attracts commission fees. It therefore follows that more trades lead to higher commissions.

Unless you have an arrangement where you pay low commission fees like institutional investors do, this investment turnover in commission fees can eat into your returns quickly.

There are also tax implications and the opportunity cost of missing out on the growth of these stocks and other sensible investments.

Mistakes are a part of investing, and many investors learn from their mistakes and see incredible growth afterward.

Knowing the mistakes you can make trading stocks can help you avoid them and ensure the growth and returns you expect from your investments.