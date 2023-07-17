Nantwich Show set for Reaseheath return on July 26

Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Nantwich Show which returns to Reaseheath Old Hall for a second year next Wednesday (July 26).

Organisers Nantwich Agricultural Society say 75% of traders from last year are returning and there will more than 250 trade stands packed into the one-day event.

Volunteer coordinators Christine Ewan and Jackie Keegan have been recruiting and training volunteers.

They have assembled a team of more than 150 including individuals, youth and faith groups and businesses that have allowed staff to volunteer for staff development.

Nantwich Agricultural Society Chairman Michael-John Parkin said: “I am really pleased with how the organising team has pulled together and designed a really impressive agricultural show.

“We enjoyed friendly competition between our livestock classes with cattle and sheep entries taking over each other every week.

“In total we have more than 100 sheep and 100 cattle entered, 49 Agricultural stands, 56 Lifestyle, 36 Food, 12 Professional Services, 8 Motor Vehicle, over 30 Community and Countryside activities and 50 externally sourced traders in the Creative Crafts Marquee.”

There are also competitions in Floral Art, Home Produce, Arts & Crafts, Pigeons and Eggs, The Sheep Show, Circus Skills, Climbing Wall, Fly Fishing, Giant Tortoises, The Scots Marching Band, Crewe Brass, Funky Choir, Vintage utility vehicles and multiple food courts, there really is something for everyone.

A Shuttle Bus service will be running from Nantwich Town Football Club to Nantwich Bus Station then on to Entrance 4 of Reaseheath College where visitors can walk about six minutes through campus and safely onto the Showground.

Car parks are located at CW5 6EL and the two options on What3Words are ///placidly.doctors.apart (Car Parks A1 and A2) for those coming from Nantwich and ///describe.drawn.backdrop for Carpark D if you are approaching from the Long Lane, Chester end of Wettenhall Road.

Get your tickets in advance to save money and queueing via www.nantwichshow.org/ticket-sales (£18 online and £20 on the gate).

Car parks open at 8.15am and the pedestrian gates onto the Showground at 8.30am.

Many local businesses have sponsored the Show including HJ Lea Oakes, Reaseheath College, Mornflake, SugaRich, The Great British Cheese Company, Go-Too Bus, Whitegates Estate Agents, Applewood Independent, Livestock Supplies, Sandstone Vets, Lely Robotics and Cheshire Lamont.

They also received a grant from Nantwich Town Council.

The Nantwich Agricultural Society has been running the Nantwich Show for 126 years. Last year, the show returned after a three-year weather and Covid break and was hailed a roaring success.