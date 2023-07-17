Top classical harpist Lousia Duggan is in Nantwich this week to help celebrate the blossoming success of the town’s Growing Health Community Garden.

The community garden, based at Brookfield Allotments, is a tranquil and fully accessible flower filled green space built by volunteers.

It provides a place where people from all walks of life can come together to enjoy the health benefits of gardening, contact with nature and friendship.

Harpist Louisa, who will be providing the soft sounds of summer, has played with top orchestras including the BBC Concert Orchestra, English National Ballet and the English National Opera.

The event, at 7pm this Wednesday (July 19), provides a musical interlude from the hustle and bustle of the busy working week, plus some moments of meditation led by the Growing Health co-ordinator Adele Frost.

Adele said: “The event will provide a window on the work of the Growing Health garden too.

“The organic and wildlife friendly garden has 19 raised beds full of vegetables, fruit, flowers and wildlife.

“We have regular sessions aimed at improving health and well being through gardening and nature. Everyone is welcome.”

The garden has limited space so book in advance. Email [email protected]

The Growing Health Community Garden Nantwich offers opportunities for learning and health improvement for everyone in Nantwich and beyond.

Its free regular events are proving popular.

Monday’s Garden Gathering, 4.30 – 6.30pm provides coffee and conversation, a chance for some light gardening, to learn some new skills and take home fresh vegetables.

Tuesday morning sessions 10-12noon are all about well-being – with drinks, meditation, creative arts and garden-based activities such as flower cutting.

Thursday mornings are about cultivating gardening skills from 10am-12pm.

With the support of experienced volunteer gardeners, participants can learn about what’s growing in the garden, and get a taste of the seasons.

Adele said the garden was in its first few months of operation and is growing opportunities for everyone in the community.

She added: “If there are local schools, retirements homes, community organisations, arts groups, youth groups, artists, musicians or companies who could benefit from time in the garden, just get in touch.

“We would also be delighted to hear from anyone who would like to join our group of volunteers, keeping the garden and the community alive and blooming.”

For more info on the garden and to book a place https://www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk/community-garden