Former Bunbury church to be bulldozed for new housing

The former Bunbury Methodist Church looks set to be bulldozed to make way for two houses, writes Belinda Ryan.

An application to demolish the former church and build two detached homes with garden and parking on the site is due to be considered by Cheshire East’s southern planning committee next month.

The new dwellings will both be accessed by entrances off Hurst Close.

A heritage impact statement submitted by Donald Insall Associates on behalf of the applicant states: “The methodist church which stands on the site is a mid-20th century addition to the village which, although reflecting some of the historic detailing in the area through its material and use of brick window headers, makes a neutral contribution to the conservation area.

“This is derived in part from its relatively diminutive visual form on an otherwise substantial plot, and the fact that, despite the site being in ecclesiastical use since the later 19th century the original, larger, Wesleyan Chapel has been lost.”

The planned new family homes would comprise of a larger contemporary house on the corner plot formed between Bunbury Lane and Hurst Close and a smaller scale house behind facing Hurst Close.

According to the application, a generous front, side and rear garden would serve the larger house, with a smaller front and rear garden for the second.

The document states, in summary, that the former church makes a neutral contribution to the conservation area and “as such the loss of the building would not cause harm, subject to a sympathetic redevelopment of the site”.

The application, number 23/2313N, can be viewed on the planning portal on Cheshire East’s website.

The last date for members of the public to submit comments is August 9 and, according to the council’s website, the application is scheduled to be considered by the southern planning committee on August 30.

(pic by Google maps)