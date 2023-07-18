Nantwich CC 1sts slump to defeat at Chester Boughton Hall

Nantwich Cricket Club’s first team managed to dodge the showers at Chester Boughton Hall …but could not dodge defeat.

After putting the visitors into bat, Chester took wickets at crucial times, restricting the Dabbers to 216 all out from 55 overs.

Ben Wright (35), Marcus Stables (50) and Luke Robinson (48 – pictured) all departed when looking set for big scores.

Skipper Ray Doyle took three wickets when Chester replied but – thanks mainly to an unbeaten 84 from Alex Money – the home side were always in control and got home with four wickets to spare.

With rain causing widespread disruption to the Cheshire County Premier League programme, Nantwich remain fourth, 29 points adrift of leaders Didsbury.

And rain saved Nantwich in their semi-final on Cheshire T20 Finals Day at Cheadle.

Hyde looked well on course to overhaul a Nantwich total of 104 but the weather forced the game to be abandoned.

The two teams will try again on Sunday, with the winners going through to the final to face Cheadle, who defeated Alderley Edge in a Super Over finish.

Before that, Hyde are the visitors to Whitehouse Lane on Saturday for a Premier League fixture.

It will start at midday and all spectators are welcome.

Elsewhere last weekend, the rain played havoc with the weekend’s fixtures.

Ben Jarvis took a couple of wickets and Luke Cosford and Freddy Woodfine claimed one apiece as Nantwich seconds reduced Chester Boughton Hall to 66-5 at Whitehouse Lane before play was called off.

Robert and Oliver Howell were 20 and 15 not out respectively when the Saturday third team’s game at Audley succumbed to the rain and Oliver was again unbeaten – this time on 45 – before the Sunday third’s fixture at Romiley was abandoned with the visitors on 116-4.

Nantwich Women’s first team, though, did manage to finish their Cheshire League match against Stockport Georgians at Whitehouse Lane on Sunday, coming out on top by 31 runs.

Good contributions from Madi Hudson (21), Morganne Prince (22) and Charlotte Neal (20) helped the home side to a total of 95 and three wickets for Kelsey Barker and two apiece for Ameesha Jabir, Bethan Robinson and Eleanor Sinker secured the victory for Nantwich.

(pic by Graham Pearson)