LETTER: Stop turning our town into a tip

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion July 19, 2023

Dear Editor,
I was disgusted earlier today to find the above in Welsh Row.

Paper torn up and thrown onto the footpath by pupils from Malbank School who obviously have no respect for the town that they are being educated in.

Can’t the youngsters of today just walk home from school without trying to deface or turn the town into a tip?

If only the parents knew what their little darlings are like.

Have some respect and look after your town.

Regards

John Morris
Nantwich

2 Comments

  1. Geoff Stockton says:
    July 19, 2023 at 3:01 pm

    Mill fields estate is the same disgusting the state of the weeds

    Reply
  2. MarkH says:
    July 19, 2023 at 12:09 pm

    The parents do know what they’re like but they don’t care because they are the same kind of people John.

    Reply

