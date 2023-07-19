LETTER: Stop turning our town into a tip

Dear Editor,

I was disgusted earlier today to find the above in Welsh Row.

Paper torn up and thrown onto the footpath by pupils from Malbank School who obviously have no respect for the town that they are being educated in.

Can’t the youngsters of today just walk home from school without trying to deface or turn the town into a tip?

If only the parents knew what their little darlings are like.

Have some respect and look after your town.

Regards

John Morris

Nantwich