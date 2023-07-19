The latest production from Shavington Drama group is The Hound of The Baskervilles, writes Claire Faulkner.

Possibly one of the most famous and well-loved of all of the Sherlock Holmes stories by Arthur Conan Doyle.

Adapted for the stage by Catherine O’Reilly and Tim Churchill, and directed by Deborah Cornock, this production is another success from the group who brought us The Hollow last year.

The audience are quickly transported from London to the moor and the mystery which surrounds the death of Sir Charles Baskerville and the story of a demonic hound which haunts the moor.

The production was beautifully staged.

Clever use of lighting, sound and smoke produced wonderful effects adding to the suspense, and seemed to give the cast more available space to perform in.

The cast did a great job on opening night. Holmes and Watson were played by Don Hirst and Andy Leach.

Adam Goode gave a strong performance as Sir Henry as did Charlie Gobbett as Stapleton. I particularly enjoyed watching Marianne Hill as Mrs Frankland.

The Hound of the Baskervilles is running at The Players Theatre in Nantwich until Saturday 22nd July.