Bentley Motors appoints new board member for manufacturing

Bentley Motors has appointed Andreas Lehe as the new Board Member for Manufacturing.

He will started the role on September 1 and will report directly to Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO.

Lehe joins Bentley from AUDI AG, where he most recently held the role of head of strategic planning.

He was responsible for the development of Audi’s production strategy, digitisation of production and logistics as well as the associated global production network.

He has also held senior roles across Audi Mexico and is known for delivering one of the most successful start-ups of a modern paint shop in the Volkswagen Group.

Working closely with the Bentley manufacturing community, Lehe will continue the work to create Bentley’s Dream Factory and deliver a digital-first and low environmental impact manufacturing facility.

Lehe, said: “Joining Bentley Motors is a hugely exciting new chapter in my career.

“The team has truly transformed the organisation, and their ground-breaking Beyond100 strategy is the boldest plan in the luxury automotive sector.

“I look forward to meeting my colleagues and continuing this success on the journey to full electrification.”

Lehe succeeds Peter Bosch who moved to CARIAD in June as CEO.