Golf challenge to raise £5,000 for patient care at St Luke’s Hospice

A golf fanatic from Tarporley is taking on the challenge of playing three rounds of golf a day for seven successive days at 21 different golf courses.

Steve Lloyd wants to raise money for St Luke’s Hospice Cheshire in memory of his friend.

He is hoping to raise £5,000 as a thank you to the hospice for the care his friend June Davies received in her final weeks.

Steve said: “June was very special to me. I’d known her all my life and she was like a second mum.

“She was a wonderful lady with a character like no other I’d met and her final few weeks were the bravest and probably most inspiring times of my life.

“It meant the world to me to spend that time with her at St Luke’s.

“I hadn’t experienced hospice care before and I now have so much admiration for what that team of wonderful people actually do for people in need.

“You don’t really appreciate what the nurses do, how good they are, how patient they are and how specialist they are.

“I thought the Hospice would be gloomy but it wasn’t. After June had passed away I actually missed going there.

“Three or four times a week I used to walk through the Hospice doors and it was so welcoming and homely.

“For all of us it was just so comforting to know that she was in good hands.”

Steve will tee off his challenge at 6.30am on Sunday July 30 at his home club Sandiway Golf Club.

He’ll play a round of golf at 21 different golf courses over the next seven days, with his challenge culminating at Portal Championship Golf Club on Saturday August 5.

Steve added: “A round of golf usually lasts around four hours and you walk around 15,000 steps.

“I’ll be playing three rounds a day for seven days so it will be a real challenge.

“I’ve got different partners for every round as a bit of a morale booster and knowing how much money I’m raising for the Hospice will keep me going.”

Rachel Hughes, Community Fundraiser at St Luke’s, said: “We are so grateful to Steve for taking on this fantastic challenge for the Hospice.

“His determination is clear and he has already raised a significant amount, which will enable us to care for more patients like June. We wish him the very best with his challenge.”

Steve has already raised more than £3,800 for patient care so is well on his way to £5,000.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Steve can do so on his JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/page/sl-golfathon

(Pic: Steve pictured sharing a drink with his friend June Davies during her final weeks in the Inpatient Unit at St Luke’s Hospice)