Scams awareness scheme expands across Cheshire East

Age UK Cheshire East is expanding its Scams Awareness and Aftercare Project across Cheshire East borough.

The initiative aims to empower and protect older people from falling victim to scams while providing aftercare support.

It comes amid a rise in scams targeting vulnerable individuals, and is being run in partnership with Cheshire East Council Trading Standards.

The project has been running in specific areas of the borough, but Age UK Cheshire East has secured funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire to expand its reach.

It offers services including:

– monthly Scams Awareness Update Bulletin free to anyone with an email address

– group Scams Awareness Sessions: interactive workshops to educate older adults and people who work with them on the various types of scams. These equip individuals with knowledge and tools to spot, avoid, and report scams

– personalised Scams Advice Sessions: For residents who are not a member of a group or prefer a one-to-one visit, a member of the Scams Awareness Team can meet with the older person to provide advice about how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud

– aftercare support for victims of fraud: Trained advisors will provide confidential one-to-one support to those who have been affected by scams

– personalised assistance will include emotional support, practical advice, and guidance on recovering from the financial and psychological impact of scams

Sally Wilson, Project Manager at Age UK Cheshire East, said: “We are delighted to bring our Scams Awareness and Aftercare Project to every corner of Cheshire East.

“By extending our reach, we can better protect older adults from scams, ensure they receive the support they need, and empower them to reclaim their confidence in an ever-evolving fraud landscape.

“We are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of older individuals across our community.”

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “Together, we can build a resilient and vigilant community that safeguards the interests of our older population.

“We invite residents, businesses, and community organisations to join hands in supporting this vital initiative.

“By working together, we can create a safer and more secure environment for older adults in Cheshire East.”

John Dwyer, Police & Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, added: “The work that Age UK Cheshire East does is vital in preventing people from becoming victims and offering them the right support when they do.

“It’s only through building up community awareness that we can stop scammers from succeeding, and I look forward to seeing the project in action.”

For more information about any of the project’s services, contact Sally Wilson on 01625 612958 or [email protected]

(pic courtesy of Age UK)