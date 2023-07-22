Acton C of E Primary Academy celebrates 180th birthday

Acton Primary Academy has celebrated its 180th anniversary with a special open day marking the milestone.

The historic school, near Nantwich, opened back in 1843 and has been educating youngsters from local families ever since.

Former pupils and staff were invited to the open day – and they were transported down Memory Lane thanks to an exhibition of old photographs and captivating memorabilia.

Children added to the occasion with various performances, including using an old ‘punishment book’ to highlight the type of behaviour that landed pupils in trouble in the past!

Headteacher Chris Priddey said: “It’s really amazing to celebrate what it was like and what it is like now, and so people can come and visit and celebrate with us.

“The punishment book was entertaining! The headteacher of the time had caught children being naughty, and recorded it all in a book.

“A couple of children had been found climbing onto the roof with a bucket of water which they were planning to position on the top of a door, so when someone opened it, it would fall on their head!

“It was a great celebration of 180 years at Acton. We had lots of fascinating tales from former pupils – it was a great turnout!”

In 1843, the same year that the primary school opened in Acton:

· Sarah Dazley, the last woman to be executed in public in England, was hanged for murder outside Bedford Prison

· William Wordsworth accepted the office of Poet Laureate following the death of Robert Southey

· The statue of Lord Admiral Nelson was placed atop Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square

· The world’s first Christmas cards, commissioned by Sir Henry Cole from the artist John Callcott, were sent

Acton is one of 10 schools across Cheshire and Shropshire run by North West Academies Trust.

All the schools in the trust are rated outstanding or good.

To find out more information visit https://www.actonceacademy.org.uk/180-years-of-acton-school/