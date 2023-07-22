Nantwich Museum’s exhibition “Nantwich Illuminated – the story of the town’s gas works” – has opened alongside its “Summer of Science”.

It was attended by Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stephanie Wedgwood, Mayor of Cheshire East Cllr Rod Fletcher, and Professor Mark Ormerod, Deputy Vice Chancellor and Provost of Keele University.

Professor Ormerod emphasised the contribution of science, technology and engineering in developing solutions to climate change and the social and behavioural changes involved in achieving a low carbon future.

Keele University aims to embed sustainability in every subject, through research activities, external engagement with companies and through local community activities such as Nantwich Museum.

The Summer of Science festival includes a range of family drop-in events and guided walks exploring local science and natural history.

Talks consider the history of the gas works site, local geology, the science of plants, potions and poisons, the salt industry including a demonstration of salt making in the Town Square, Joseph Priestley’s (discoverer of oxygen) electrical genius, brewing and cheese making.

“Nantwich Illuminated” and the “Summer of Science” will both be running until Saturday September 30.

Visitors will also get chance to try out the new interactive kiosk.

Entry and admission to all activities is free for children (a small charge for adults applies to some events).

Donations towards the running of the museum are always welcome.

Tickets for Summer of Science Festival and further event details can now be purchased through the Museum’s website

https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/events-2/