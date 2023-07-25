Steam & Vintage Rally enjoyed by hundreds of people in Nantwich

Hundreds of people enjoyed the annual ‘Steam & Vintage Rally’ at The Peacock Railway in Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

The free family event was organised by the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society and took place at the rear of The Peacock Inn on Crewe Road, in Willaston.

Miniature-gauge steam and battery electric (diesel body) train rides – £1 for two laps – were available on the 5-inch railway track which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

There was also a display of classic motorcars, military vehicles, miniature steam traction engines, a demonstration of Gauge 1 (45mm) trains on a newly constructed raised track, along with an ice cream van, a fairground organ, and a children’s fairground ride.

The clubhouse contained a display of locomotives and stationary engines produced by Society members.

Drinks, sandwiches and cakes were served by Society volunteers in the Clubhouse.

The event took place in mainly dry and warm weather and was enjoyed by several hundred visitors who supported the event to raise vital funds for the society.

A representative of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society said: “A massive thank you to absolutely everyone that came along to our Vintage Rally!

“Whether you brought a classic car, an engineering exhibit or just as a visitor to soak up the atmosphere and have a train ride or two…we couldn’t have done it without you.

“The weather held off and we even had some spells of sunshine. We hope to see you all very soon!”

For the latest information relating to the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society visit: https://www.facebook.com/southcheshiremodelengineeringsociety