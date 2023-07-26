CEC public consultation on plan to expand FlexiLink “dial a ride”

Residents are to be asked their views on plans to extend Cheshire East’s FlexiLink ‘dial-a-ride’ bus service so more people can use it and drive passenger numbers up, writes Belinda Ryan.

FlexiLink offers a personalised, door-to-door service and operates in a similar way to a traditional ‘dial-a-ride’.

It is funded by the council and, at present, only people aged 80 and over, residents with a disability or those who live beyond the reach of any other public transport are eligible to use it.

Nearly all passengers are concessionary pass holders who travel free of charge.

Highways boss Richard Hibbert told the highways and transport committee the service operates as a membership scheme and criteria “could be considered a little onerous”.

Since Covid, passenger numbers have dwindled.

Mr Hibbert said the consultation would ask the local community what their priorities are for modernising the service.

“We will be asking questions around the eligibility criteria, should it relaxed, to what degree should it be relaxed,” he said.

“Questions around different times, extending the days of the week, so maybe an early evening service… or potentially a Saturday or Sunday service, and we will be testing the attitudes towards the introduction of a fare for users of FlexiLink.”

Cllr Chris Hilliard (Ind) said: “Can I suggest that, as part of ongoing strategy, we look to work with Business Improvement Districts (BIDS), town councils and business groups to create targeted and specific offerings that can drive targeted demand on specific days.”

Cllr Hazel Faddes (Lab) welcomed any proposals to extend the service.

“It is a lifeline for some of the residents that are using it at the moment,” she said.

Cllr Hannah Moss (Con) said: “We should be looking at the eligibility, especially considering lowering the age or welcoming families where children can join the service and go and enjoy days out.”

The committee voted unanimously to consult the bus users and the public on proposals to modernise and improve the service.