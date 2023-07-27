Dear Editor,

On Wednesday 9 August from 12.30pm – 1.30pm, Lymphoma Action will be hosting a free webinar about CAR T-cell therapy as a treatment for lymphoma.

Readers affected by this type of blood cancer may be interested and can register to join if they go to www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/CARTWebinar

Joining the webinar panel are two healthcare professionals who will explain what this treatment offers, how it works and the process for having it.

The panel will also include an individual who has received CAR T-cell therapy and will talk about their lived experience of the treatment.

CAR T-cell therapy is a relatively new type of treatment and is available in a limited number of hospitals in the UK.

The therapy involves using an individual’s own immune system cells, called T-cells, which are modified to target and destroy cancerous lymphoma cells.

This type of treatment is used for some types of lymphoma that have either not responded to treatment or where the lymphoma has relapsed after standard treatment.

It is quite intensive and so is not suitable for everyone, and requires a stay in hospital so that the individual can be closely monitored.

With this in mind, Lymphoma Action’s webinar aims to offer support by helping people with lymphoma who may be eligible for CAR T-cell therapy understand more about what this treatment involves and the practical, physical and emotional impacts it can present.

This webinar might also be useful for family, friends and carers to learn more about the treatment, and how they can support an individual who receives it during their recovery.

If readers would like to find out more or book a free space on the webinar more information is available on the Lymphoma Action website at www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/CARTWebinar

Yours sincerely

Lymphoma Action