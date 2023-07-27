Nantwich Food Festival unveils entertainment line-up

Organisers of Nantwich Food Festival have been pulling out all the stops before unveiling this year’s array of entertainment.

This year it will feature popular returning acts such as Studio S dancers and Circus in a Box, performing their amazing tricks on stilts plus fire breathing.

And it will start on Friday September 1 with a bang thanks to the Cheshire Constabulary Corps of Drums.

Many town businesses will stay open later than usual on the Friday, as well as the food courts which will open until 8pm.

Over the weekend there is the Punch & Judy, Walking Magic, the Balloon Man, solo musicians including Paul Armer more.

Brass bands on Festival Saturday and Sunday will perform along with The Funky Choir and Minstrels of Mischief completing the Friday line-up.

The two live music stages are sponsored by Snugbury’s at Love Lane, and by Nantwich Hearing Centre for the Bowling Green music stage.

Silk FM will manage both music stages and play music between the live acts.

Friday night headliners on the Nantwich Hearing Centre stage are Tumblin’ Dice who play Authentic R and B in the style of the Rolling Stones.

The stage will also feature XL5 with 60s soul music.

On Snugbury’s Music Stage there will be Baxter and then Tokyo Misfires – a party band which encourages plenty of dancing!

Subrosa5 will be Saturday’s late afternoon headline act at Nantwich Hearing Centre Stage, playing classics from the 60s to 00s featuring The Stones, The Jam and Oasis through to the Kaiser Chiefs.

Scarlett Fever, a band from Crewe, will also play on Nantwich Hearing Centre Stage on Friday and again early Saturday afternoon at Snugbury’s Stage.

Funky Rythmix will also feature with their funk, chic style covering the mid afternoon to mid evening slot.

And Festival Saturday will see Stepping Lane, a talented four piece band from Staffordshire, playing dance floor fillers through from 50s rock n’ roll to today’s commercial pop.

And local pianist Andrea Lambelle will feature on Saturday morning.

In the Love Lane area, the Children’s Marquee is sponsored again by local property firm Whitegates.

This area will have arty and crafty goings on to keep the younger visitors engaged with competitions, glitter, face painting and more.

The Dabber Trail will encourage locals and visitors to search out signs of Mr Dabber in participating businesses.

Look out in August for more details of all the fun events planned for children.

For more festival news, how to vote for Nantwich Food Awards, and much more visit https://www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk/