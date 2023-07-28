Traffic signal upgrades set for major roads in Crewe, says CEC

Government funded highways works are set to take place at major traffic light junctions in Crewe this month, says Cheshire East Council.

The aim of the roads works on the busy Nantwich Road, Gresty Road, and Edleston Road junctions is to reduce congestion.

Motorists are being warned to expect some delays and diversions while the works take place, starting July 31, for five weeks.

It is the latest project funded by the Future High Streets Fund.

CEC bid for a total of £14.1m from the Government which will see state-of-the-art junction controls installed.

The project also includes improvements to the junction of Mill Street and South Street and the introduction of controlled crossing facilities at the junctions of Nantwich Road/South Street and Nantwich Road/Gresty Road.

The works will see the use of new ‘ImFlow’ technology – a system based on real time traffic intensity.

It allows a more proactive approach to traffic control, easing congestion, reducing travel times and improving air quality.

Cllr Craig Browne, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “This is an extremely busy section of road in Crewe, and I am very pleased that government funding has been allocated to help us make these important highways improvements.

“Naturally, there will be some disruption while these works take place, but they will deliver a very positive end result for all road users and residents. We have tried to minimise disruption by scheduling these works during the summer holiday season.”

The Future High Streets Fund has also approved other travel schemes in Crewe.

The Flag Lane Link aims to improve access to the town centre by reducing congestion and journey times in and out of Crewe by linking Dunwoody Way to Delamere street via Flag Lane.

This project is on target for completion in September.

Planning permission was also recently granted for the Southern Gateway Pedestrian and Cycling Connectivity Scheme – providing a new pedestrian and cycling link between High Street and the Crewe Lifestyle Centre.

Updates on these schemes’ progress can be followed via the dedicated web page Traffic Signals Upgrade – Nantwich Road, Crewe (cheshireeast.gov.uk) and also through the council’s highways Twitter account at @CECHighways and its corporate social media channels.

(Pic from Google Maps)