Thousands enjoy Audlem Festival of Transport

Thousands of people descended on Audlem to enjoy the 24th annual Audlem Festival of Transport on Sunday, writes Jonathan White.

The day began with a spectacular parade of more than 250 cars, commercial vehicles, tractors and motorcycles.

The vehicles had assembled from 9am at Hankelow Green and departed from Hankelow at 11am to Audlem with the parade arriving at Audlem Playing Field off Cheshire Street.

Parade commentary was provided by Bill Consterdine from an elevated position at St James’ Church in Audlem.

Car manufacturers on view included Alfa Romeo, Alvis, Austin, Bedford, BWW, Caterham, Chevrolet, Daimler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Heinkel, Jaguar, Lancia, Land Rover, Mercedes, MG, Morris, Pontiac, Porsche, Renault, Riley, Rolls-Royce, Rover, Saab, Triumph, TVR, Volkswagen, and Wolseley. Tractor manufacturers on view included Ferguson, Fordson, Massey Ferguson, McCormick, and Nuffield. Motorbike manufacturers included BSA, Suzuki, and Honda.

One of the vehicles on display was a 1947 Dodge pickup which spent most of its life in California, USA before being imported to the UK in 2013.

Its last US owner used it at an almond farm.

The pickup still has its original six-cylinder side valve engine and three-speed gearbox.

The pickup is owned by Richard Jones who runs the ‘Old Classic Car’ YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@oldclassiccarUK , whilst his son Harley runs a YouTube channel called ‘CarTraction’: https://www.youtube.com/@CarTractionvids

They both plan to upload their videos of the Festival in the near future.

On the car park there was a display by Blackhurst Garages, Glen Miller music from Moonlight Serenade, a Punch & Judy show from Pinxton Puppets, Cheshire Fire & Rescue appliances, and Audlem First Responders and refreshments stands.

The event would not have been possible without the sponsors and supporters.

Acknowledgments are given to all the vehicle owners and Cheshire East Council; the sponsors: Baker Wynne & Wilson and MK Preece Excavations Ltd; and the Programme advertisers: Adderley Garage, Bradshaws, RTS Building Services, Cooper Buckley Ltd, EPG Fire and Security, Graham Tresidder & Son, Lyon Griffiths, Mornflake, Overwater Marina, Coole Acres Fishery, PET Hire, and The Village Chippy.

Special thanks to Yvonne Parker, Richard Furber, The Music Festival Committee, Audlem Fire Service, Audlem Printers, Barnett, Jones and Cooke, Tony Seabridge, the team of volunteers at Hankelow who turn out every year to welcome our exhibitors, register the vehicles and marshal the start of the parade, along with the loyal band of conscripts who prepare the field and act as marshals for the parade of vehicles through the village.

Audlem Party on the Park was organised by ASET (Audlem Special Events Team, http://www.audlem-aset.org/) consisting of a small team of local residents, and a large army of invaluable volunteers, who organise two major annual village events every year.

Contact ASET if you can help with either the Party on the Park or the Festival of Transport. Tel: 07708 354135 or [email protected]