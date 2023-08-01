Matt Terry to star in Crewe Lyceum family panto Cinderella

X Factor star Matt Terry will join Malcolm Lord and Ste Johnston in this year’s Crewe Lyceum family panto Cinderella.

Matt Terry won the hearts of the nation in 2016 winning the biggest TV talent show in the UK, The X Factor.

His Ed Sheeran penned debut single went straight into the Top 5 of the UK charts.

He had a string of mainstream successes which included Enrique Iglesias and Sean Paul collaboration Súbeme La Radio which reached the top 10 and has recently gone platinum.

Matt’s biggest streaming success came with Sucker For You which to date has accumulated over 130 million global streams.

He has also crossed over into the musical theatre world performing in shows and touring the UK with Madagascar, The Grinch and most recently the smash hit musical Rock of Ages.

Matt said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be returning to the stage and performing for the first time in Crewe in this magical festive production of Cinderella. The countdown to Christmas is on!”

Rhys Hopkin, Lyceum Theatre Director, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Matt Terry will be leading our magical Pantomime, Cinderella, this year.

“Matt’s a wonderful live performer as many will remember from X-Factor and his time with Madagascar and Rock of Ages.

“He’s such a great addition to the cast, and I’m sure he’ll have his hands full with the mischievous double team of Ste Johnson and Malcolm Lord.

“We can’t wait to see him perform on our iconic stage.”

Poor Cinderella works night and day but dreams of a very different life, and with an invitation to the royal ball it looks as if her wish may be granted.

Will her Wicked Stepsisters succeed in ruining Cinderella’s dreams of happiness, or will her Fairy Godmother and loyal friend Buttons be able to thwart their devilish plans?

Tickets are on sale now at crewelyceum.co.uk, priced £25.50.

The panto runs from December 8 to 31.