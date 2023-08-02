Junior recycling officers from Acton Primary crowned

Pupils from Acton Primary near Nantwich were among those crowned top recycling finalists for their efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle waste.

Almost 4,000 pupils across Cheshire East schools took part in the junior recycling officer scheme, managed by the council’s wholly-owned environmental services company, Ansa.

An awards event was held last week for the finalists from Acton Primary, Leighton Academy, Lindlow Community Primary School and overall winners King’s School, Macclesfield.

Pupils gave presentations on their recycling activities at their schools.

Some examples included creating school composting areas, collecting crisp packets – a crisp blanket scheme, introduction of felt tip and pen recycling points, making improvements in their school recycling systems, and break time litter picking groups.

Schools also created fashion from recycling, calling it ‘trashion’ and holding a trashion show.

All junior recycling officers also delivered recycling-themed assemblies to their schools and organised competitions and the collection of batteries, clothes and shoes for recycling.

Councillor Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “Engaging with young people at an early stage on the importance of recycling and the benefits it brings, is increasingly important.

“By educating them, they can pass on this knowledge to their peers, family and wider communities.

“It was very clear that these young people truly understand that their work is important in efforts to protect the environment.

“This is especially encouraging as the council has recently called for local action to help tackle ‘the emergency of climate change’.”

Laura Demircan, community engagement officer for Ansa, said: “It was incredible to see the range of ideas and examples of the finalists work.

“The pupils will have a real impact on how they share information and learn to protect the environment and limit plastics and litter making their way to rivers and the ocean.

“It’s inspiring seeing how much excitement and enthusiasm for the environment pupils I’ve visited have shown since the competition launched three years ago.

“All the pupils have been incredibly innovative in finding ways to recycle, reuse and reduce waste.

“I was also touched that one school in the finalist event attended even though the term had ended!”

The presentations were judged by Ansa managing director Kevin Melling, Ansa senior team leader Steven Williams and communications manager Amanda Wagg.

The finalist awards event was held at Reaseheath College, in Nantwich.

For more information about the scheme, contact waste education officer Laura Demircan on 07971 763649 or email: [email protected]