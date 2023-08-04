Nantwich homecare firm named in top 20 in North West

Nantwich-based homecare provider Right at Home South Cheshire has been named in Top 20 in the North West by national independent review website, homecare.co.uk

The award was based on the homecare provider’s reviews from the people they care for, their friends and relatives.

Right at Home South Cheshire currently has a recommendation score on homecare.co.uk of 9.8 out of 10 – with 69 reviews as of July 2023.

The firm, owned by Ben Selby was launched seven years ago, with the aim of providing quality care services and job roles for people in Nantwich, Crewe, Sandbach, Alsager and surrounding villages.

Right at Home offers personalised care services aimed at enabling adults to enjoy independence and continue living safely in their own home, while receiving support tailored to meet personal choices and needs.

Franchise owner Ben Selby, managing director of Right at Home South Cheshire, said: “We are immensely proud to be named among the top 20 homecare providers in the North West.

“This recognition reflects our team’s dedication to providing exceptional care and making a positive impact in the lives of those we serve.

“It’s an honour to be trusted by our community, and we will continue striving to deliver the highest quality of care and support to our clients and their families.”

One of the homecare.co.uk reviews from a client about the services provided said: “Can’t say how happy I am with the service Right at Home provides for my mother. Everyone from the carers to the management team are friendly, caring, understanding and excellent at their jobs. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend them to anyone looking for the same for their loved ones.”

View more of Right at Home South Cheshire reviews here.

To learn more about Right at Home South Cheshire’s services and current opportunities call 01270 257347 or visit www.rightathome.co.uk/southcheshire/