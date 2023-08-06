Councillors defer decision on pet cremation plant near Nantwich

Councillors have deferred an application to use a rural outbuilding near Nantwich for pet and horse cremations, writes Belinda Ryan.

They want to visit the site and get more information before making a decision.

Georgina Carter applied to Cheshire East Council to use a building at Doddington Mill House, off Mill Lane in Doddington, for the cremations.

The application also includes the installation of two incinerators.

Members of the council’s southern planning committee had numerous questions about the proposal – but no-one at the meeting to answer them.

Committee chair Joy Bratherton (Lab) who proposed the application be deferred for a site visit and more information, told fellow councillors: “I think the applicant has done themselves the biggest mis-service by not being here to answer our questions.”

Cheshire East’s planning officers had recommended the scheme for approval.

Their report said the applicant intended to provide a collection and delivery service for the majority of cremations from vet surgeries in the area.

It is estimated there would be up to four cars per week from customers with small pets, and up to two equine cremations per week.

Resident Mr Roberts, who lives just 500 feet from the building, told the committee the real concern was pollutants.

“What goes up must eventually come down. At present the air around us is perfect, fresh and, most importantly, clean. This proposal will forever damage our air quality,” he said.

Another objector, Mrs Winstanley, asked whether the impact on the health of children who attended the nearby Milldale Scout Camp or Wybunbury Primary School had been considered.

Ward councillor Janet Clowes (Con), speaking as a visiting member, said the development is not essential to a countryside location.

“What is the business case for this?” she asked.

“There are a number of veterinary practices within a 10 mile radius of this site but they have their own arrangement.

“This site is not a farm… and no business had operated from this site prior to the applicant purchasing it a couple of years ago.

“There is no biohazard information… and there is no coverage regarding the disposal of dead animals prior to cremation, or of the building storage, cleansing and sanitation mechanisms.”

Cllr Rachel Bailey (Audlem, Con) raised concerns about highways, with Mill Lane being a single track road, asked about carbon reduction measures and what mitigation was there to protect the nearby stream.

She added: “If this proposal is passed, will air quality be managed?”

Shavington councillor Linda Buchanan (Lab) also raised concerns regarding “unnecessary travelling”.

“Given that we already have pre-existing crematoriums for animals I feel these will be unnecessarily long journeys.

“These ‘only 10 journeys’ all build up and become lots and lots of carbon-creating journeys and really, as a council, our ethic is to reduce carbon, reduce car journeys wherever possible.”

Cllr Bratherton said she was concerned to see the cremators would be diesel-run.

She added: “I’m also concerned at the employment factor of this because it is a skilled art, it is a craft, it is a highly well-trained position to be in control of an incinerator.”

The application was unanimously deferred for a site visit and for more information about odours and filters; the training of the operative; the disposal of ashes; a clarification about journey expectations; the impact on the water course/drainage; storage before cremation and carbon reduction measures.

Councillors also expressed the wish that the applicant attend the next meeting.