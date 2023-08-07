FEATURE: Top summer activities for kids in 2023

Summer in the UK, especially in Nantwich, brings forth a plethora of exciting and engaging activities for children to enjoy.

Whether you’re a local resident or planning a summer holiday with your family, there’s no shortage of fun-filled experiences waiting to be discovered – from outdoor adventures to creative workshops, the country offers an array of options to keep kids entertained and make the most of the sunny season.

So what are you waiting for? Let’s explore the top UK summer activities for kids in 2023.

Nature exploration

Everyone can agree that the country is blessed with breathtaking landscapes and lush greenery, making it an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts.

You can encourage your kids to explore the great outdoors by visiting national parks, nature reserves, and botanical gardens.

They can embark on nature trails, spot wildlife, and learn about the environment in a fun and educational way!

In addition, National Trust properties often host summer activities like scavenger hunts and interactive nature workshops, providing an immersive experience for children of all ages.

Adventure parks and theme parks

Thrilling rides and adrenaline-pumping experiences await at the country’s top adventure parks and theme parks.

From the world-renowned Alton Towers to LEGOLAND Windsor, there’s no shortage of excitement for young adventurers.

Children can enjoy a day full of laughter, excitement, and unforgettable memories with age-appropriate rides and attractions.

You can even create your own theme park at home (or for your kid’s birthday!) by relying on a fairground stall hire company – they can set up a bouncy castle, arcade games, or even a Ferris Wheel, and your kids and their friends can have unlimited rides.

Beach days

The summer would be incomplete without spending a day at the beach, especially since the country has stunning coastlines and numerous family-friendly beaches.

Kids can build sandcastles, play beach games, and paddle in the shallow waters while parents relax in the sun.

Coastal regions like Cornwall, Devon, and Pembrokeshire are renowned for their beautiful beaches and offer plenty of opportunities for family bonding.

Outdoor sports and activities

Summer is the perfect time to get kids involved in outdoor sports and activities, from tennis and cricket to horse riding and cycling, there’s something for every child’s interest and skill level.

Many sports clubs and community centres offer summer camps and workshops, allowing kids to learn and practice new sports under the guidance of experienced coaches.

Art and craft workshops

For the creatively inclined, art and craft workshops are a fantastic way to spend the summer!

There are lots of museums, galleries, and community centres that organise art sessions where kids can explore their artistic abilities through painting, pottery, and other crafts.

Not only is it a great opportunity for self-expression – it also helps develop fine motor skills and boosts confidence in young minds.

Outdoor theatre and cinema

Summer brings with it a variety of outdoor theatre and cinema events, and many cities and towns host open-air performances and movie screenings in parks and gardens.

Why don’t you pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and enjoy a delightful evening under the stars, immersing yourselves in the world of storytelling and entertainment?

This summer promises to be a memorable one for kids and families alike, with an array of engaging activities to explore.

So plan your itinerary and embark on an unforgettable journey filled with laughter, learning, and cherished moments with your little ones.

(Image by Pixabay.com)