Nantwich Town Ladies thrash Egerton in pre-season friendly

Nantwich Town Ladies beat Egerton 7-0 in a pre-season encounter at Nantwich’s Applewood Independent 3G pitch, writes Jonathan White.
The match helped prepare the Dabbers players for their 2023/24 campaign in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League.
The Nantwich goals were scored by J. Case, J. Buckley-Ratcliff (2), M. Rowley (2), K. Harrison, and P. Smith.
Player of the match was Georgia Brookfield.
Dan Mellor, manager of Nantwich Town Ladies, said: “First of all, it was a great effort by everyone to get the game played, there’s too many people to name from players, coaches, supporters and the referee, thank you, it was a long 3 hours shifting the water but it was just rewards in the end!
“For me, pre-season isn’t so much about the score line, it’s building fitness, sharpness and working on partnerships throughout.
“It’s nice to win and to win big to build confidence don’t get me wrong and the performance that we put on was right up there.
“I know a lot of people came to watch and we’re excited to see some of our new signings in action and I’m sure they were not disappointed.
“Some of the build up play was just phenomenal and in the first 20-25 minutes, it was very satisfying that we created chances within a few passes from the keeper time and time again.
“Then we got a little sloppy and panicked a little and we needed half time to regroup and calm down a bit.
“Then as soon as we kicked off again, we looked a different team and created chance after chance, scored some great goals and defended exceptionally well, I don’t think we conceded a shot on goal all game and that was credit to the whole team.
“Overall, really really happy and excited, this was the first time 5 or 6 of them had played any minutes with us and they need more time to gel and understand each other but it certainly looked like they’ll fit it nicely into the squad.
“We now look ahead to this weekend when we face Prees United Ladies at home at 2pm in our next friendly where we’ll be working to make sure that performance is repeated and improved upon.”
For further information on Nantwich Town Ladies FC visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
