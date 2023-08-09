Nantwich firm Fabulosa secures global distribution rights

Nantwich fragrance firm Fabulosa has secured distribution rights representing a billion of the world’s population.

The company has representation across Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia with its range of household cleaning products, equating to partnerships in more than 50 countries.

Fabulosa began building its export channel in 2021.

It increased its production capabilities over the last year with investment in new machinery and additional warehousing space.

This has helped the company meet increased production demands on top of what it manufactures daily for the UK market.

Adam Burnett, Group Marketing Director at Fabulosa, said: “Developing our export strategy to bolster our growth in the UK has been a big goal for Fabulosa.

“We are immensely proud of our exporting achievements to date, which mark a period of record growth for the brand.

“By building and nurturing a robust distribution network with solid partnerships, we have been able to penetrate new markets overseas and grow Fabulosa into a true global brand.

“Entering new territories has required Fabulosa to adapt to different consumer preferences and fashions and this is where we have really been able to come into our own.

“We have tailored fragrance collections based on inside knowledge gained from the country experts that we are working with, ensuring our offering is suited to the target audience.

“The incredibly strong appetite that we are witnessing for our products on a global scale as a result of this is hugely encouraging, and we are now in an exceptionally strong position to expand even further.”

The firm is now actively seeking partners in territories including East and West Africa, South & East Asia, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Austria, Serbia, Slovakia, Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Latvia, Estonia, Belarus, Bulgaria, and Hungary.

Fabulosa focuses on fragrance for alternative lifestyle sectors, including home fragrance (candles, wax melts and diffusers), shoe and trainer care, and personal (bath and body).

It also offers Surface Care, Air Care, Laundry Care and Task Specific ranges including car care and garden care.

Fabulosa was recently awarded an export accolade, named ‘Most Entrepreneurial Exporter of the Year’ by the Northern Powerhouse Export Awards, as well as securing finalist status in the ‘New to Export’ and ‘High Growth Markets Exporter of the Year’ categories.