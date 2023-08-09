Nantwich Museum launches “Salty Week” festival

Nantwich Museum is staging a week of talks, demonstrations and family activities focussing on salt as part of its spectacular Summer of Science Festival.

Making Nantwich Salt is on Thursday 10th August, 10am to 3pm – FREE drop-in event in Nantwich Town Square, no booking required.

Nantwich is famous for its salt and this live demonstration will show how Nantwich salt was made from local brine using a salt pan during Roman times and for many centuries afterwards.

It is held with Middlewich Heritage Trust.

Salty Saturday – Saturday 12th August, 10.30am to 2pm – FREE family drop-in event at the museum.

Which do you think is most salty? Brine from Nantwich’s salt spring or seawater?

This family drop-in event lets you become a scientist and help our team with some scientific testing will feed into a Museum research project.

There will also be puzzles, art and the chance to find out why salt was so important in Nantwich.

Salt: Cheshire’s Blessing – Saturday 12th August, 4pm to 6pm – talks at the museum.

This three-part event will provide insight into salt making, the uses of salt and its chemistry.

Graham Dodd will start with a talk about the history and importance of salt to Nantwich, followed by David Nellist who will discuss the uses of salt, its by-products and Cheshire’s role in the industry.

Fabio Parmeggiani will conclude the event by entertaining us with exciting and informative live practical chemistry demonstrations.

Adults £7.50, children free. Book in advance at the museum, phone 01270 627104, or online https://www.artfund.org/explore/events/2023/08/12/salt-cheshires-blessing

The Salt Canals of Cheshire: from brine pit to salt house – Monday 14th August, 7pm to 8pm – FREE online talk.

This online (Zoom) talk is offered in collaboration with the Lion Salt Works, Northwich, and the Heritage Centre, Middlewich.

Andrew Fielding examines how brine was delivered from brine pit to salt houses and compares Nantwich with Northwich, Middlewich and other salt works in the UK.

It will discuss infrastructure rather than brine boiling, and will include some physics, engineering, production techniques, and 3D modelling to describe these aspects.

Book in advance at the museum, phone 01270 627104, or online https://www.artfund.org/explore/events/2023/08/14/the-salt-canals-of-cheshire

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Summer of Science Festival, running until Saturday 30 September, offers a wide range of drop-in events and guided walks exploring local science and natural history.

Entry to the museum and admission to all activities is free for children, but there is a small charge for adults applies for some events.

Donations towards the running of the Museum are always welcome.

To find out more and to plan your visit, go to https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/2023/05/21/science-festival-and-summer-exhibition/

Tickets for Summer of Science Festival events can be bought through the museum’s website.