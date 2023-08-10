FEATURE: Moving your company from UK to Malta after Brexit

Introduction

Brexit, a portmanteau of “British exit”, marked one of the most significant geopolitical shifts in recent decades.

With the UK’s departure from the European Union, businesses based in Britain have been grappling with the consequences, many pondering relocation within the EU.

Malta, an island nation in the Mediterranean, emerges as an enticing destination for such ventures.

Why Malta?

Situated at the crossroads of Europe and Africa, Malta boasts a strategic geographical position that enhances accessibility.

Moreover, it’s one of the few EU member countries where English is an official language, facilitating business communications.

Coupled with a business-friendly regulatory framework and a competitive tax system, Malta’s EU membership ensures uninterrupted access to the single market – an advantage the UK can no longer claim.

Comparison of Business Environment: UK vs. Malta Post-Brexit

Post-Brexit UK businesses face a labyrinth of tariff and non-tariff barriers, which can strain their operations.

The necessity for customs declarations, VAT complications, and potential delays make trade cumbersome.

In contrast, Malta’s alignment with the EU offers businesses a smoother trade experience and operations.

Additionally, trading in the stability of the Euro as opposed to the fluctuating pound could also be an advantage for some enterprises.

Legal and Regulatory Considerations

Understanding the nuances of Malta’s legal terrain, especially its harmonization with overarching EU laws, becomes paramount for relocation.

Initiating a company in Malta is relatively straightforward, with clear steps and transparent procedures.

Intellectual property rights align closely with EU standards, ensuring businesses can safeguard their innovations.

The employment landscape, too, requires attention. While the UK has its own set of rules post-Brexit, Malta’s laws—covering hiring practices, redundancy, benefits, etc.—remain EU-centric.

Financial Incentives and Benefits

Taxation often takes centre stage in relocation deliberations.

Here, Malta shines with its business-centric tax regime. Specific incentives for businesses looking to move have made it even more appealing.

Access to EU-specific funds and grants further sweetens the pot.

And when it comes to banking, the transition of funds within the EU from Malta remains hassle-free.

It’s worth consulting with tax advisors to gain a comprehensive understanding of Malta’s taxation landscape.

Real Estate and Infrastructure

The next concern for businesses is physical relocation.

The Maltese property market is diverse, offering a range of options for business premises from state-of-the-art offices to sprawling industrial zones.

When compared to skyrocketing rents in major UK cities, Malta often emerges as a cost-effective alternative.

Infrastructure, both physical and technological, stands robust. The island nation, though small, boasts impressive internet speeds and is increasingly digital-forward, making it conducive for modern businesses.

Cultural and Lifestyle Considerations

A move isn’t just about the business; it’s about the people behind it. Malta, with its Mediterranean charm, offers a promising work-life balance.

The temperate climate, sandy beaches, and rich history provide recreational avenues.

For those relocating with families, Malta’s education system is commendable, and healthcare facilities are top-notch.

However, it’s essential to recognize potential cultural differences. While they are often minor, understanding and respecting these nuances can make integration smoother.

Challenges and Potential Hurdles

Like any significant move, transitioning to Malta comes with its set of challenges.

Administrative procedures, although straightforward, can sometimes be time-consuming.

Cultural misunderstandings, while rare, can occur and it’s beneficial to be proactive in addressing them.

Businesses heavily intertwined with UK clients might face relationship strains, and adapting to a distinctly different market requires agility.

Case Studies

Success stories often serve as guiding lights. Several businesses have already made the journey from the UK’s shores to Malta’s sun-kissed coastlines.

One notable example is a tech firm that, post-Brexit, found the UK environment stifling.

Their move to Malta wasn’t just about escaping Brexit’s clutches; it was about embracing a dynamic, EU-connected market.

They faced initial hiccups—navigating a new taxation system, adapting to Maltese business etiquette, and establishing their brand.

However, within a year, they witnessed a 30% growth in clientele, largely attributed to their strategic positioning within the EU market and the invaluable advice from tax advisors.

Relocating a business is never a small feat, and in the wake of Brexit, many UK companies find themselves at crossroads.

Malta, with its myriad advantages, stands as a beacon for those seeking EU alignment, a robust business environment, and a high quality of life.

As always, thorough research, due diligence, and maybe a reconnaissance trip to the beautiful Maltese shores can help in making this pivotal decision.

(Pic by Mike Nahlii, Unsplash)