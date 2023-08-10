7 hours ago
Round Table to donate vital funds to Nantwich Foodbank
23 hours ago
Tory councillors formally challenge CEC £56 green waste charge
2 days ago
Nantwich Town Ladies thrash Egerton in pre-season friendly
2 days ago
CEC bosses u-turn on crossing work on busy Nantwich road
3 days ago
Cheshire Police issue 145 traffic reports in latest road crime crackdown
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

LETTER: Urgent action to revive Crewe town centre

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion August 10, 2023
Royal Arcade, phase one, Dec 2022 - bus station

Dear Editor,
We need an urgent action plan to revive Crewe town centre. Town centres are like a house of cards.

Remove too many cards and the house collapses. Crewe town centre is sadly getting near that point.

Just look who we have lost in recent years, M&S, BHS, Boots, Iceland, The Works, Poundland, Burtons, W H Smith, Argos, Wetherspoons, Wilkinsons seem likely to close, the Post Office closed, the outside Market is virtually dead and there is very little retail in the Indoor Market Hall.

What have I missed?

Cheshire East and the Town Council should convene an emergency meeting with the Chamber of Commerce, leading retailers in the town, the landlords of the vacant shops, the Crewe Town Board, the MP, & political parties in the town.

They need to draw up an urgent action plan to revive the town centre before it is too late.

They need to recognise that the proposed retail/entertainment facilities proposed for the Royal Arcade site will never get built and re-allocate some of those resources to getting the 67+ empty shops in the town centre let again.

Time is short.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester
Leader #CreweFirst

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.