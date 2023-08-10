LETTER: Urgent action to revive Crewe town centre

Dear Editor,

We need an urgent action plan to revive Crewe town centre. Town centres are like a house of cards.

Remove too many cards and the house collapses. Crewe town centre is sadly getting near that point.

Just look who we have lost in recent years, M&S, BHS, Boots, Iceland, The Works, Poundland, Burtons, W H Smith, Argos, Wetherspoons, Wilkinsons seem likely to close, the Post Office closed, the outside Market is virtually dead and there is very little retail in the Indoor Market Hall.

What have I missed?

Cheshire East and the Town Council should convene an emergency meeting with the Chamber of Commerce, leading retailers in the town, the landlords of the vacant shops, the Crewe Town Board, the MP, & political parties in the town.

They need to draw up an urgent action plan to revive the town centre before it is too late.

They need to recognise that the proposed retail/entertainment facilities proposed for the Royal Arcade site will never get built and re-allocate some of those resources to getting the 67+ empty shops in the town centre let again.

Time is short.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader #CreweFirst