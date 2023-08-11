Tractor run in Nantwich raises money for children’s charity

Nantwich Agricultural Society’s fourth vintage and classic tractor road run has helped raise hundreds of pounds for a children’s charity, writes Jonathan White.

The event involved around 30 vintage and classic road-legal tractors.

The vehicles started from Maylands Farm on Broad Lane, Stapeley, before they drove along South Cheshire roads and returning to the start point for lunch.

Their 30-mile route from Stapeley passed through Nantwich then headed to Utkinton, to stop for a half-way break for tea and coffee at Rose Farm Shop, before returning to Stapeley.

Tractors left Stapeley in groups of five to reduce traffic congestion.

Prior to the run, tractors were lined up on display on a field at Maylands Farm.

Tractor manufacturers to view included David Brown, Ferguson, Ford, Fordson, International, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, McCormick International and Nuffield.

There was also a fund-raising raffle with a selection of donated prizes.

The event was organised by Nantwich Agricultural Society members Deputy Chairman Nigel Burrows, Vice Chairman Geoff Callwood and their wives Barbara Burrows and Margaret Callwood.

Money raised from the event will go to Action Medical Research for Children – a UK-wide charity saving and changing children’s lives through medical research.