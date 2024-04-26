1 day ago
Nantwich Town Council to elect new councillor

April 26, 2024
Nantwich Civic Hall - July 2023 (1)

Nantwich Town Council are seeking to elect a new councillor to replace Cllr Daniel Bull.

Cllr Bull has recently vacated his role as councillor representing the North ward of the town.

The Conservative councillor was only elected to the town council in May 2023.

An election to fill the vacancy will be held if 10 electors for the ward area give notice to the Returning Officer requesting such an election within 14 days (excluding Saturdays Sundays, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Good Friday or a Bank Holiday) from April 25.

If no such notice is given, Nantwich Town Council will fill the vacancy by co-option.

The address of the Returning Officer is:

The Returning Officer
Cheshire East Council
Westfields
Middlewich Road
Sandbach
CW11 1HZ

