Britain in Bloom judges inspect Wistaston village

Britain in Bloom judges from The Royal Horticultural Society toured Wistaston to judge the village in the Town category of the Britain in Bloom 2023 UK Finals, writes Jonathan White.

Two judges met chairman of Wistaston Parish Council John Moore and members of the Wistaston in Bloom group and Wistaston Conservation Group.

They then inspected the village’s gardens and flowerbeds and the Joey the Swan parkland area.

Winners of each Britain in Bloom categories will be announced at an awards ceremony in the autumn.

Wistaston has scooped many accolades in previous years including a number of Gold awards.

Bill Heath, Secretary of Wistaston in Bloom, said: “Members of the Bloom Group, Wistaston Conservation Group, Wistaston Parish Council, Wistaston Park Ranger Peter Baskerville, Crewe Road Nurseries, together with residents, all played their part in preparing the village for the judging.”

A representative from The Royal Horticultural Society said: “Congratulations to the 44 community gardening groups who have secured a place in the 2023 Britain in Bloom UK Finals.

“This year, groups will again be judged against criteria with the environment, community engagement and horticulture at its core.”

Britain in Bloom is one of the most effective, and longest running environmental competitions in the United Kingdom and each year it grows in size and importance and involves more people, groups and organisations within the community.