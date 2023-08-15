Crewe & Nantwich MP in hospital after rugby accident

2 hours ago
MP Kieran Mullan in hospital

Crewe & Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan ended up in hospital after a serious rugby injury – on the day he should have been at Leighton with Hospitals Minister Lord Markham!

Dr Mullan suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle requiring surgery while playing rugby.

Lord Markham paid a visit to Leighton Hospital this week to discuss plans for the new build and open two new wards.

And Dr Mullan had been due to accompany but was still in another hospital receiving treatment.

The MP said: “To those who saw the photo, yes my ankle is pointing the wrong way!

“I love rugby and keeping fit but there is no denying it comes with risks.

“I did however get first class care from the NHS as always.

Lord Markham at Leighton (1)
Lord Markham at Leighton Hospital

“It was great to have Lord Markham visit Leighton to discuss the plans for the new build and also to open the new modular ward building.

“Our recent success in securing funding for the rebuild is great but I wanted Lord Markham to visit so we can keep the momentum to get the work done as soon as possible.

“Ironically, I couldn’t be there as planned as I was stuck in another hospital.”

Leighton has two new wards over two floors, with a mixture of single and multi-bed bays, along with a patient day room and a specialist physiotherapy area.

Specialist off-site healthcare construction firm Darwin Group constructed the building which has increased capacity at Leighton Hospital and supported essential refurbishment works in existing wards.

MP Kieran Mullan in hospital (1)
MP Kieran Mullan in hospital

Russ Favager, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer at MCHFT, said: “The two new wards have allowed us to continue our focus on providing unparalleled care for our patients and the best quality and safe place to work for our people.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to our estates team, Darwin Group and all those teams involved in this project for the speed in building these wards.”

Dr Mullan added: “I wanted to let people know what has happened with me because inevitably I won’t be out and about as much as I normally would be.

“It’s very frustrating to be immobile for a while as I have a lot coming up in the next few weeks.

“It’s always horrible to not be able to make events. I always feel guilty missing stuff!

“This week I was also due to be at an alleyway clean-up, the Crewe Alexandra Football Club session in St Barnabas with Crewe St Barnabas Councillor James Pratt, and the official launch of Lyceum Square with Crewe Town Council and more!

“I will be raring to get back up and about as soon as I can if people can just bare with me!”

