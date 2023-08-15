Nantwich Town Ladies continue pre-season winning run

Nantwich Town Ladies FC continued their impressive pre-season with another pulsating performance beating Prees United FC Ladies 7-1, writes Jonathan White.
The victory at Nantwich Town FC’s Applewood Arena saw goals scored by P. Smith (2), S. Baldwin, K. Harrison with a hat-trick from J. Buckley-Ratcliff (3).
Player of the Match was Jade Buckley-Ratcliff.
The match was further useful preparation for the Dabbers players for their 2023/24 campaign in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League.
Dan Mellor, Manager, Nantwich Town Ladies FC, said: “Another important game in our preparations for the season ahead.
“We knew we would be on the front foot for most of the game and we wanted to see how the players would approach a game where the opposition sits back and counter attacks.
“I think for the first 30 minutes we tried to be too clever, playing the ball into space that wasn’t ever really there given they dropped their back line to inside their penalty area and it frustrated us.
“Then what I liked most is for our first two goals, we won the ball high up and played the final pass instantly, our 3rd was probably the pick of the bunch and very similar to a goal we scored last week by playing from the keeper and within a few passes we were in on goal.
“They then came out at pushed much higher up the pitch and that then became much easier to exploit the spaces they left and as well as some fantastic long range efforts to add some gloss to the scoreline.
“We have 4 weeks now until the start of the season and we will still improve and get fitter so it’s a really exciting time at the moment for the team, the players are buzzing, myself and Ryan are already looking forwards to getting back out on the training pitch to continue our progression.”
For further information on Nantwich Town Ladies FC visit https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
(Images courtesy of Peter Robinson)
