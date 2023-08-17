Students at Cheshire College – South & West celebrated their most successful results day with 1,000 students earning record breaking results.

More than 100 students achieved the highest possible A Level grades of A*A*A* or the equivalent in their chosen subject.

22 A level students achieved two or more A*- A grades in their chosen subjects, including English, Mathematics, Sciences and Classic Civilisation.

Many of the college’s A Level students will move on to higher level studies and will be attending some of the most respected universities in the country.

The college’s first cohort of T Level students also received their results.

Equivalent to 3 A Levels, T Levels focus on technical industry standard vocational skills and enable students to progress into skilled employment, higher level study including apprenticeships.

Cheshire College is celebrating the success of 71 students who successfully completed a T Level programme this year, with 11 students receiving Distinction grades.

The 550 BTEC students receiving their results also celebrated, with 75 of this cohort achieving the highest possible grade of triple Distinction star in subjects such as Esports, Engineering, Visual and Performing Arts.

In addition, students studying Health-related courses achieved 69% high grades and100% pass rate for students.

Jasbir Dhesi OBE, Principal and CEO of Cheshire College, said: “This has been an incredible year of hardworking, diligent and talented students, and now their determination and dedication has paid dividends.

“We are so proud of all our students receiving their results today.

“They have been true trailblazers, leading the way, setting high standards and expectations for future students.

“The various paths our students are now embarking on are as varied and ambitious as our students themselves.

“Whether it’s university, full-time employment or apprenticeships, we can’t wait to see what adventures lie ahead for everyone.”