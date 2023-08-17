Wistaston tennis aces win national competition at Wimbledon

Two tennis aces from Wistaston have triumphed at a competition at Wimbledon, writes Jonathan White.

George Raiswell, 22, and Charlie Robinson, 31, from Wistaston Jubilee Tennis Club, have won their Men’s Doubles Finals competition at Wimbledon

The pairing won through to play on the hallowed turf by winning both their “Play Your Way to Wimbledon” FAST4 Tennis Area Finals and Regional Finals.

It is the first year that an Adults ‘Play Your Way to Wimbledon’ doubles competition has been introduced for men and women aged 19+ years.

George and Charlie entered The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) in London to play in the ‘Play Your Way to Wimbledon’ National Finals on the grass practice courts at Aorangi Park.

They were able to use the Wimbledon courts and facilities usually reserved for professional players competing in The Championships, as well as receiving a personalised tour of the historic grounds and museum.

Competing in the traditional all-white match kit at SW19, the duo played a round robin format against two other pairs to win their group to battle to the quarter-finals.

They won through to the semi-finals and through to the final where they recorded an inaugural Men’s Doubles win on the iconic courts at the world famous venue.

They were both cheered on to victory by family members and a group of junior players from Wistaston Jubilee Tennis Club.

George said: “What an amazing time, topped with an amazing result!

“The whole experience was just surreal. Playing on the grass, using the club house, the dressing room and the players restaurant.

“Thank you to the AELTC and the tournament referees for how they treated us.

“A Big thank you also to our ‘Wistaston supporters’ who traveled down and supported us. It meant a lot.”

Charlie added: “We played very well throughout all our matches and we had some valuable support. Hopefully we can build on this as coaches and players.”

George is a tennis coach at Wistaston Jubilee Tennis Club and also works as a sports coach for Sports Coaching Group.

Charlie is a tennis coach at Crewe Congregational Tennis Club and also works in the value delivery office at N Brown.

“Play Your Way to Wimbledon” is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition.

George and Charlie usually play their tennis at Wistaston Jubilee Tennis Club on the two hard courts behind the Wistaston Memorial Hall & Community Centre.

They both also play league tennis in the Slazenger South and Mid Cheshire Tennis League.