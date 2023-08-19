Cheshire Fire Service praised in latest inspectors report

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has been praised for its “positive working culture” by independent inspectors.

But the report has also highlighted some areas for improvement.

In its latest round of inspections, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) rated the service as “good” against six of its 11 inspection criteria.

Against the remaining five, the service received the new grade of ‘adequate’, which indicates “some characteristics of good performance” but with some areas for improvement.

For the first time since inspections were introduced in 2018, the service received no “requires improvement” grades and inspectors highlighted an area of “innovative practice”.

Cheshire Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive Alex Waller said: “This is a fair, comprehensive and positive assessment of the way we prevent and respond to emergencies, spend public money and look after our people.

“I am particularly pleased that the inspectors recognise the improvements we have worked hard to make since their last visit in 2021.

“The grades reflect not only the commitment of our firefighters, fire officers and fire staff to providing the very best service to the community, but also to creating a safe, inclusive and positive place to work.”

The latest report highlighted the service’s “innovative practice” to support career progression for non-uniformed fire staff and make the most of talent, improve staff diversity and retention.

It also hailed its prevention and protection activity, and how it promotes diversity and fairness.

The report says it has “well-defined values, which staff understand” and “a positive working culture” with “staff feeling empowered and willing to challenge poor behaviours”.

Cllr Stef Nelson, Chairman of Cheshire Fire Authority, said: “This latest inspection should once again give the people of Cheshire confidence that they continue to be served by a well-performing fire and rescue service.

“My fellow Fire Authority members and I never cease to be impressed by the dedication of firefighters, fire officers, fire staff and senior leaders to continually improving the service they provide to the public.

“The publication of the inspection report, with its clear standards and recommendations for further improvements, is timely as we finalise our proposals for the development of the Service over the next four years.

“We look forward to consulting the public on our draft plans in the autumn.”