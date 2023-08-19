17 hours ago
Nantwich indie band Unit 17 releases debut single

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews August 19, 2023
Ebenezers - Unit 17 band

Nantwich Indie Rock band Unit 17 have released their debut single “Ash” this week.

And the song has already had interest from BBC Introducing.

After their debut gig at Crewe central supporting Oli NG in March, the band have gained a loyal local following.

They have played gigs at the Wilbraham Arms in Nantwich as well as supporting Katrina (from Katrina and the waves) at the Cheshire Show in June.

Band members Jonah Shaw, Tom Greenwood, George Phipps, Ben Riddle and Jack Day, all aged 17 and from Nantwich, took to the recording studio in July to record the single.

The single was previewed by the Cat Radio (Applestump records show “Like Clockwork”) on August 1.

Unit 17 will also be playing live at the Nantwich Food festival at 2pm on Saturday 2nd September on the Love Lane stage, and at The Wilbraham Arms also on 2nd September at 8pm.

Their debut single ‘Ash’ is now available to stream on all platforms. You can hear it on this link

For more information on the band, follow them on Instagram: Unit17.band

