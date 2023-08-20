LETTER: More broken promises by Cheshire East Council

Dear Editor,

In 2018 Crewe residents were promised a £48m Royal Arcade masterplan, a new cinema, gym, restaurants, shops, a 450 space multi storey car park and a new bus station, off Victoria Street and Queensway, by Christmas 2020.

We are now in 2023 and what have we got?

A partly built £11m, blot on the landscape, multi storey car park that nobody wants and a TEMPORARY Bus Station.

Yet more broken promises from the Labour run Cheshire East Council.

We are now in 2023, FIVE YEARS LATER, and not one brick has been laid on another.

Instead we STILL have a boarded up bomb site in the centre of the town.

And it gets worse.

The good people of Crewe are fed up to the back teeth of the broken promises and how the town has been allowed to be engulfed in a sad cycle of steep decline for many years.

It started when the Tories ran Cheshire East and nothing has changed since Labour took over the running of the Council in 2019.

The Labour MP, up to 2019, and the Tory MP since then, have done little to stop the sad deterioration of the town.

The whole plan for the town centre needs to be reconsidered because it has been clear for a long time now that what is proposed is simply not going to happen.

NONE of the long promised retail units and entertainment venues will EVER get built.

The whole project needs a radical re-think… and quickly.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader #CreweFirst