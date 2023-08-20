Nantwich Town Ladies boss reflects on first year in charge

Nantwich Town ladies boss Dan Mellor has marked his first 12 months in charge, writes Jonathan White.
Mellor led the team to its best ever league finish last season.
And he’s hoping for similar success as the Ladies team prepare to start their 2023-24 campaign.
“It’s been 12 very exciting, fulfilling months with the team,” said Mellor.
“We’ve had some lows like all teams will no doubt have but we’ve had so many more highs together, culminating in our best ever league campaign last season. Fingers crossed I can say that again in 12 months time!
“The players have all been brilliant, they are the reason why I wanted to continue for another season because I can tell you it’s not easy managing a group of 25 women!
“But the respect they show, the work they put in, I won’t let anyone fault them.
“This group that we have now are really talented and the squad is looking strong currently.
“The drive they all show, the dedication to putting in work away from training in the gym etc I really can’t ask for any more.
“We now look ahead to playing in our new home at the Swansway Stadium on a brand new pitch for every home game and I must say, myself, Ryan and the players are all very excited for what’s to come this season.”
The Dabbers squad have had several resounding pre-season victories as they prepare for their 2023/24 campaign in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League.
The team is also on the lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team.
Training takes place every Wednesday (7-8.30pm) at Nantwich Town Football Club on Waterlode.
For further information visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
Recent Comments