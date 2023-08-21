2 hours ago
Nantwich firm Boughey Distribution post 13% rise in revenue

in Business August 21, 2023
Boughey Vehicle - shortlisted for awards

Nantwich storage and distribution firm Boughey Distribution have posted financial results which show a 13.3% increase in revenue.

Figures show revenue is up to £70.9 million (2022/23) from £62.6 million for the previous year (2021/22)

And they have posted an increased headline operating profit of £4.2 million, up from £2.8 million for 2021/2022.

Boughey is the trading name of the Food Division of NWF Group PLC which recently announced its 2022/23 results.

Group revenue surpassed £1 billion for the first time and all three divisions, comprising Boughey, NWF Feeds (Feeds Division) and NWF Fuels (Fuels Division) performed ahead of expectations in the year, in spite of inflationary and cost-of-living challenges.

Boughey Finance Director Alex Hall said: “We are very pleased with this strong set of results.

“In spite of the volatility of current economic trends, our business remains robust, sustainable and profitable.”

Angela Carus, the company’s Managing Director, added: “Major contributors to our success have been the full utilisation of our warehouses in both Wardle and Crewe, winning new business throughout the year, and ensuring high service levels and operational efficiencies.

“We have also focused on engaging and supporting our team of people which has resulted in reduced staff turnover and a significant improvement in employee satisfaction.

“Looking ahead, we have developed an ambitious five-year growth plan.”

Full details of the NWF Group results can be found here.

 

