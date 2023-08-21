Peacock Railway to commemorate Crewe 180th anniversary

Peacock Railway volunteers are to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Grand Junction Railway Engineering Works moving from Edge Hill to Crewe, writes Jonathan White.

When the Grand Junction Railway company opened its works there in 1843, Crewe was a village with a few hundred residents.

Over the next 30 years the number grew to about 40,000 as the industry transformed the entire landscape.

The first locomotive rolled off the new production line in October 1843 and over the following decades, the town became synonymous with the railways, with more than 8,000 locomotives built.

To mark the 180th anniversary, members of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society are hosting a “Display and running models of Crewe-built locos” on their The Peacock Railway premises at the rear of The Peacock Inn on Crewe Road, Willaston.

The event will take place on Saturday September 9 from 10am-3:30pm and will feature miniature-gauge locomotives whose full-scale equivalents were Crewe-built or designed.

There will also be an exhibition relating to Crewe-built locomotives.

Train rides will be available on their 5-inch railway track, which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

There will be exhibitions and refreshments and a display on their Gauge 1 layout.

The following day (Sunday September 10) there will be a Public Running Day on the same The Peacock Railway premises, again running Crewe-built locomotives.

To view the 2023 Heritage Open Days schedule visit https://www.crewetowncouncil.gov.uk/whats-on-events/heritage-open-days/

For information on The Peacock Railway visit https://www.facebook.com/southcheshiremodelengineeringsociety