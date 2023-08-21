Shavington schoolboy launches 2024 calendar fundraiser

Shavington schoolboy Alfie Simcox is compiling another fundraising trucking calendar to help raise money for charity.

The 10-year-old has had a passion for lorries all his life as most of his family are truck drivers.

In 2020, when Covid hit, he took up photography when we went on our daily walks.

Since then he has produced a yearly calendar raising funds for various charities which has now exceeded £15,000.

Mum Stephanie said: “He has now started on his 2024 calendar and they are now available to pre order.

“The talent he continues to show is astounding but what is even more so inspiring is that he uses his talent and passion to make a difference to people lives.

“In recognition he has been shortlisted for the BBC’s Young Fundraiser of the Year in which we are all excited to attend.”

If you would like to support Alfie with this year’s fundraising you can by buying a calendar with all profits donated to Pancreatic Cancer UK.

You can order your calendar here