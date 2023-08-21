2 hours ago
Plans approved to revamp South Cheshire’s athletics venue
6 hours ago
CEC refuses councillors chance to revisit green waste charge plan
6 hours ago
Spencer’s seven-wicket haul not enough as Nantwich CC lose again
2 days ago
New Leighton Hospital could be built in 4 years, says Minister
2 days ago
Cheshire Fire Service praised in latest inspectors report
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Shavington schoolboy launches 2024 calendar fundraiser

in Shavington / Village News August 21, 2023
Alfie Simcox fundraising truck calendar 2024

Shavington schoolboy Alfie Simcox is compiling another fundraising trucking calendar to help raise money for charity.

The 10-year-old has had a passion for lorries all his life as most of his family are truck drivers.

In 2020, when Covid hit, he took up photography when we went on our daily walks.

Since then he has produced a yearly calendar raising funds for various charities which has now exceeded £15,000.

Mum Stephanie said: “He has now started on his 2024 calendar and they are now available to pre order.

“The talent he continues to show is astounding but what is even more so inspiring is that he uses his talent and passion to make a difference to people lives.

“In recognition he has been shortlisted for the BBC’s Young Fundraiser of the Year in which we are all excited to attend.”

If you would like to support Alfie with this year’s fundraising you can by buying a calendar with all profits donated to Pancreatic Cancer UK.

You can order your calendar here

one of Alfie's photos for truck calendar
One of Alfie’s photos for the calendar
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.