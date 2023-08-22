Cymphony staff are sky-high after charity fundraiser

Staff at South Cheshire business Cymphony reached for the skies to support a local charity.

Employees from the Crewe firm took part in a charity challenge to help raise funds for St Luke’s Hospice.

Daredevil duo Bobbi Harris and Joe Harding faced their fears to take part in a skydive earlier in August.

Raising a total of £1,165 for the charity, the pair were finally able to jump out of a plane once the skies had cleared and the weather settled.

Joe, a business development manager in Crewe, overcame his fear of heights to fly to 10,000 ft.

He said: “It’s amazing to have achieved a dream of mine while raising lots of money for such a great cause.

“It’s always been on my bucket list to do a skydive, and I now want to repeat the same adrenalin rush again and again.

“The dive itself was an incredible experience – there’s no other feeling like it, and I’m already looking forward to raising even more money for St Luke’s Hospice.”

Fellow fundraiser skydiver, Cymphony’s transformation co‑ordinator Bobbi, added: “I have always wanted to do a skydive, and I’m so proud for having done it.

“It was without doubt the most thrilling and satisfying experience I have ever had, and it pushed the boundaries of my comfort zone in a way nothing else can.

“St Luke’s Hospice is a fantastic charity and everyone who donated has been so generous, so a huge thank you.

“I highly recommend anyone to take part in a skydive if they get the opportunity.

Tim Morris, Managing Director of Cymphony, added: “Congratulations to Bobbi and Joe for their amazing achievement.

“Cymphony is so proud of its partnership with St Luke’s Hospice and delighted that we are continuing to help raise money for this incredible charity,”

“The whole company, coupled with families, friends and the local community, is behind this great cause, and together we are spreading the good word about the hospice.”

The skydive is the latest fundraiser by Cymphony as part of its continued support for the charity.

Since 1998, St Luke’s Hospice has been providing palliative care to the people of Cheshire who need it, supporting them in ways which go beyond the scope and funding of the NHS.

(Pic: family and friends support Bobbi Harris, left, Tim Morris, centre, and Joe Harding, right)