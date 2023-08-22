Leighton Hospital delays warning ahead of consultants’ strike action

Strike action by hospital consultants this Bank Holiday weekend will “severely impact” Cheshire NHS Trusts, bosses have warned.

Hospital consultants will be taking a second round of strike action for 48 hours from 7am on Thursday (August 24) until 07am on Saturday (August 26).

NHS Trusts across Cheshire, including Leighton Hospital, are set to be severely impacted by the strikes and the public are being warned of “significant service disruption”.

Bosses say emergency services will remain in place on Thursday and Friday with staffing levels similar to “Christmas Day”.

It is hoped emergency care continues to be provided but disruption should be expected and elective or non-emergency care will be “significantly impacted”.

NHS Cheshire and Merseyside Medical Director Prof Rowan Pritchard-Jones said: “We are now in the ninth month of industrial action across the NHS, and staff continue to work tirelessly to provide patients with the best possible care under the circumstances.

“The NHS has tried and tested plans in place to mitigate risks to patient safety and manage the disruption caused by industrial action, but this week’s strikes by hospital consultants in the run up to the bank holiday weekend will inevitably lead to significant disruption for many patients.

“Consultants are senior doctors who not only see patients but are also responsible for supervising junior doctors and other staff.

“When consultants take strike action this week, they will stop delivering care directly or providing supervision of the work of our junior staff.

“Without supervision, it may not be possible for some care delivered by junior doctors, or other staff to take place safely.

“However, we want to reiterate that urgent and emergency care services will be open, and in the event of a life or limb-threatening emergency you should always call 999.

“If it’s not an emergency, please use NHS 111 Online to ensure you are signposted to the right service first time.”

Local NHS services will use websites and social media channels to provide up to date information.

Members of the public are urged to use NHS 111 Online which can tell you:

Where to get help for your symptoms

How to find general health information and advice

Where to get an emergency supply of your prescribed medicine

How to get a repeat prescription

How to get an emergency dental appointment

For the most up-to-date information, find your nearest pharmacy and their opening hours on www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy

More information about when to call 999 and when to go to A&E is available via the national NHS website.