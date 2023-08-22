11 hours ago
Nantwich Town launch recruitment drive to fill roles

new pitch at Nantwich Town Swansway Stadium

Nantwich Town have launched a recruitment drive to fill a number of vacant roles at the club.

The club is about to welcome back football after its new 3G pitch was installed at the stadium on Waterlode.

Now it needs to fill a number of volunteer roles.

These range from kit manager, stadium facilities manager, media assistant, and match day stewards.

Kit Manager – Be a key part of the management team, ensuring first team kit is collected, distributed and managed efficiently at training sessions and on match days, home and away. This is a voluntary role, nominal expenses incurred will be covered.

Stadium & Facilities Manager – Working in conjunction with the Facilities Director to ensure the upkeep of the stadium and facilities is maintained, contractors are engaged and managed where necessary and health & safety and matchday protocol is adhered to.

Media Assistant – Varied role with two others in the team, covering the website, social media, graphic design, matchday coverage (Home & Away) via Twitter/X, video filming and editing to interviewing the manager and players.

Stewards – Volunteer match day stewards ensure supporters are welcomed, guided with directions and assisted whenever required and to ensure key walkways, entrances and exits are kept unobstructed.

Sponsors Lounge Steward – Welcoming visiting directors, sponsors and guests to the sponsors lounge and ensuring they have the correct passes for access.

Matchday and Evening Bar Staff – Matchday and evening bar staff for Swansway Stadium, involve working on matchdays (Saturday afternoons, Tuesday nights, etc) and on evenings when the club holds events.

General Help – Number of people on a part time and voluntary basis, to ensure stadium is maintained and clean, also tradespeople to help with plumbing, electrics and painting.

Anyone who is interested in any of these roles should email [email protected] and mark their email with the role they are interested in.

(Image by Jonathan White)

