Brine Leas School pupils and staff celebrate GCSE results

Brine Leas staff in Nantwich have praised their pupils as they celebrated the GCSE results today.

Headteacher David Cole described the results as “incredible”, despite concerns that grades would be brought down to pre-pandemic levels.

BLS students achieved more than 500 of the higher grades at GCSE (9-7) – broadly the same as the former GCSE A grade – and a good number of Distinction and Distinction* grades in vocational qualifications.

Highlights are from pupils Matthew M, Megan A, Lydia L, Finlay B-S, Tom G, Ella C and Chanuthmi E who all averaged higher than a Grade 8 across all of their subjects.

Nearly half of the students gained at least one grade 7 or higher with 28 students gaining some grade 9s.

The school also hailed those students who have exceeded expectations and achieved higher than expected results.

Highlights from this are Eva T, Alfie H, Luca M, Lilyanna N, Jamie R, Tomas M, Evie C, Alicia J, Chloe B, Florence F-W, Reece V, Ollie J, Thea P, Lydia L, Lucy W, Priya R, Sienna S, Joe W, Skye W, Finlay B-S, Lola M, Megan A, Chanuthmi E, Jack G, Ollie B, Ben J, Ellie-Louise W, Hannah T, Lois N, Matthew M, Joseph R, Elizabeth L, Annie M and Tom G.



They have all achieved at least one grade (and in some cases two grades) higher than expected, averaged across every subject they took, or 8+ grades higher than expected overall.

Another 96 students achieved between 1 and 8 grades higher than expected many more who met their expected grades in most or all subjects.

Brine Leas headteacher David Cole said: “Today we are so proud of our Year 11 students who collectively have produced an incredible set of results, brought about by the close partnership and hard work of themselves, the staff and parents in our community.

“With much talk in the national press about standards and pre-pandemic levels of performance, for our school that’s exactly the case.

“With talk from the Government about the decrease in pass rates and high grades, our results this year are a mirror of our 2019 results with which we were also very pleased.”

Emma Bentley, Assistant Headteacher for Assessment, praised students’ maturity and resilience in completing exams following significant disruption to learning during the pandemic.

She added: “We are incredibly proud of our students for achieving so highly and demonstrating such tenacity along the way.”