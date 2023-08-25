Controversial concrete plant in Wrenbury back before planners

A controversial concrete processing plant built in Wrenbury is back before Cheshire East Council planners next week, writes Belinda Ryan.

The Graham Heath Group has had permission for several years to operate its existing concrete panel business at the site off Wrenbury Road, close to Wrenbury Station.

It constructed the new concrete plant back in 2020-21 (pictured).

But earlier this month the southern planning committee deferred a retrospective application to change the use of the site at Station Yard from mixed storage and retail to general industrial along with the provision of replacement concrete plant.

This followed a refusal from the council last year – and the dismissal of the applicant’s appeal – for a similar application on the grounds of the noise and vibration impact on houses to either side of the proposed access.

The latest application has been recommended for approval by the council’s planners because the access has been relocated.

But it has still been met with objections from local residents and two parish councils.

After hearing their concerns at the meeting earlier this month, the planning committee deferred the application to review all conditions proposed and ensure they are enforceable, to assess comments made by Network Rail and for information on carbon reduction measures.

A report from the council’s planning officer due to go Wednesday’s (August 30) meeting states: “In terms of the conditions proposed to control noise and dust, it is considered that these would be reasonable and enforceable.”

It says Network Rail have made clear it has no objection in principle to the proposals but requires certain conditions to be attached to the permission.

With regard to carbon reduction, the report states: “The new batching plant is more efficient than the current one as it would use 10% less cement, would not use any mains water and would use less electricity due to the motors having lower ratings than the current motors in use.”

The committee had heard at the previous meeting from the applicant’s agent that the replacement was needed because the existing batching plant has come to the end of its operational life.

He said the replacement plant is state-of-the-art equipment which would operate in a more efficient, quiet and environmentally friendly way.

But Cllr John Wray (Brereton, Con) had argued: “The new plant is actually closer now to Station Cottages than it was previously, so any improvements of the type of the plant would surely be negated by the plant being moved a few hundred yards closer to those cottages.”

The southern planning committee meeting takes place on Wednesday, August 30, at 10am at Crewe Municipal Buildings.