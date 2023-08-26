Single owner silver sale at Wilson 55 in Nantwich

Nantwich auctioneer Wilson 55 is staging a single-owner collection of important antique silver, dating from the 17th century onwards.

Lots include a significant collection of silver nutmeg graters, George III silver stirrup cups, and ‘the jewel in the crown’ a Queen Anne Britannia silver bowl dating from 1702 and bearing royal insignia.

The collection has been accrued over many years by a discerning Cheshire collector.

The bowl has survived the test of time. Queen Anne silver is rare as most damaged or stolen silver could be melted down, made into other items, and marked with a later date.

A rare survivor of the period, this bowl has a thick gauge making it a robust vessel that has withstood over three hundred years’ worth of history.

The Britannia standard of 95.8% silver was introduced in 1696 in attempts to prevent the clipping of coinage during the time.

This new standard of silver was represented on the hallmarks by a figure of Britannia.

The standard of 92.5%, or 925 silver was restored in 1720 and both standards are still used by modern day silversmiths.

The silver bowl is offered with an estimate of £1,500-2,500.

The collection of 17th century and later silver nutmeg graters are previously unseen.

It features rare and sought-after designs to include nutmegs, scallop shells, urns, eggs, barrels and much more, with several directly comparable pieces currently housed at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Featuring no less than 37 pieces, this collection gives an insight into “the eye of the collector” acquiring carefully selected pieces for their design and historical significance.

Also included in the sale are four silver stirrup cups dating from 1773 to 1817.

Each realistically formed as a fox head, these beautifully crafted stirrup cups form another aspect of this wonderful collection.

The sale takes place at Wilson55 on Market Street in Nantwich on October 19.

For further information on the Silver Sale, contact Liz Bailey via [email protected]