Reaseheath College florists to compete on world stage

A team of budding florists from Reaseheath College in Nantwich are to compete in a student competition at the Interflora World Cup in Manchester in September.

The team of three, studying Level 4 Higher Diploma in Floristry, will showcase their skills at the Manchester Central Exhibition Complex on Saturday September 9 in a bid to be crowned Interflora’s Student Team of the Year.

Shiona Foss, Felicity Toogood and Helen Allison will compete against teams from four other colleges.

They’ll have just 50 minutes to create a huge worker bee – the symbol of Manchester – in flowers and foliage.

The task is designed to test skills, push boundaries and to encourage creativity and innovation to bloom.

Course Manager Fiona Davies said: “We are delighted to have the chance to show off the skills of our brilliant students at such a prestigious competition.

“We’re sure that our team will prove to be fantastic ambassadors, both for Reaseheath and for the floristry industry as a whole.”

Felicity, who is opening her own floristry shop – Nature’s Gallery – in Culcheth next month, said: “The team are very much looking forward to competing, and to networking with floristry professionals who have travelled worldwide to take part.

“It is a great privilege to represent Reaseheath College on such an international stage.”

The Student Team Competition takes place on day three of the Interflora World Cup, which is being held in the UK for the first time since its inception in 1972.

The event offers a chance for elite florists from around the globe to showcase their incredible talent.

For the first time, Interflora has also created a showstopping experience for visitors, including the general public, who can expect artisan stalls with food, drink and shopping as well as workshops and entertainment.

2023 also marks Interflora’s 100th birthday and the event will form part of their centenary celebrations.

For further information and tickets see https://www.interflora.co.uk/world-cup

(Pic: Reaseheath florists Felicity Toogood, Helen Allison and Shiona Foss work on their design)