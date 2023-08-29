Nantwich Town Ladies continue pre-season with win on new pitch

Nantwich Town Ladies’ run of pre-season victories continued with another dominant display in beating Altrincham Women 8-1, writes Jonathan White.
It was the debut match for the Dabbers women on the new Swansway Stadium 3G artificial pitch.
The Nantwich goals were scored by P Smith, S Baldwin (4), A Heywood and J Buckley-Ratcliff (2).
Player of the Match was Sam Baldwin, for her stunning four goal haul.
Nantwich Ladies begin their 2023/24 campaign in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League on Sunday September 10 at home in the FA Cup against Chester Women FC.
Dan Mellor, Manager of Nantwich Town Ladies, said: “I’m happy and glad we’ve finally got to play on the fantastic new pitch, it’s really been a great effort from everyone at the club to get this over the line and what a surface it is.
“It was another great team performance from us, we’re adding goals from a number of players in different positions and we looked a threat every time we went forward which is exactly what we’ve tried to do over pre season.
“Apart from a 10 minute spell in the second half we dominated, competed well and managed the game in a way that gives me confidence that we’re ready to get the season started.
“We didn’t panic at all, yes we made a couple of silly decisions that led to their goal but we took a step back for a few minutes and regrouped well before adding a few brilliantly worked goals to the tally.
“We have another test against Whitchurch Alport on Wednesday at home and I’m sure the girls can’t wait to get back out there because they all seem to really be enjoying their football together at the moment.”
Nantwich Town Ladies FC are always on the lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team.
Training takes place every Wednesday (7-9pm) on the Swansway Stadium 3G pitch at Nantwich Town Football Club on Waterlode.
For further information visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
Recent Comments